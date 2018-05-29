Newsletter Signup Register / Login
crime

Turkish man sues Osaka immigration bureau for breaking his arm

2 Comments
OSAKA

A Turkish man detained at the Immigration Bureau in Osaka filed a damages suit against the state on Tuesday, saying officials at the bureau broke his arm after using excessive force to restrain him.

Murat Orhan, 34, filed the lawsuit with the Osaka District Court, seeking 4.5 million yen in compensation for fracturing his right arm in July last year when the officials overpowered him at the detention facility of the bureau in western Japan.

According to the complaint, Orhan was refused entry into Japan in January 2015 and has been detained since then. When an immigration official tried to check on Orhan taking his pain medicine last July, he became offended by the official's attitude and threw a book in anger.

He was then taken to a different room, where several officials forced him lie on his stomach and handcuffed him. In doing so, one of the officials twisted his right arm and broke it. Orhan underwent surgery at a hospital two days later.

"It was illegal violence to punish him," said a lawyer for Orhan.

The Immigration Bureau has not commented on the case, saying it has not received the legal documents yet.

Orhan overstayed his visa on a previous visit to Japan and was not allowed to enter the country for five years. His visit in 2015 was within this term and so he was refused entry, according to sources close to the matter.

As Turkey did not agree to his deportation, he has been detained by the immigration bureau.

© KYODO

©2018 GPlusMedia Inc.

How to Get Started in Japanese Real Estate Investing

June 23rd (Sat), Kita Aoyama, Tokyo. Networking and Private Consultations

Real Estate Japan Inc.

Click Here

2 Comments
Login to comment

Perhaps he would be better off asking the Turkish Government to facillitate his return to Turkey where he may be better off. He doesn't seem to be doing too good in Japan. Incarcerated, broken arm----doesn't seem like the type of place you would want to live in.

0 ( +0 / -0 )

Why won't Turkey take back their own citizen? If he was barred for 5 years then they should have put him back on a plane the next day in 2015. Problem would have been solved. He wouldn't keep wasting money for tickets if they just keep sending him back. The government has spent 3 years worth of funds housing and feeding him. What if wins his case then the government has to be paid for their irresponsibility too. I doubt it it will happen, but it is possible.

0 ( +0 / -0 )

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

Offer

Get a free soft drink!

Guzman y Gomez Shinagawa

Careers

Keeping Japan’s Traditions Alive With Julia Maeda Of Tokyo Personalised

Savvy Tokyo

Offer

30-minute oil massage upgrade at Elana Jade

Elana Jade Beauty Salon

Museums

Kyoto Railway Museum

GaijinPot Travel

Offer

Enter to win a FREE round of golf!

EastWood Country Club

Temples

Kofuku-ji Temple

GaijinPot Travel

Offer

Get a free dessert after Napoli-style pizza!

AOI NAPOLI IN THE PARK

Temples

Yakushi-ji & Shinyakushi-ji Temples

GaijinPot Travel

2018 Top Jobs in Japan Week 22

GaijinPot Blog

Offer

Free Blow Dry or 10-min Head Spa

TONI & GUY Harajuku Salon

Castles

Wakayama Castle

GaijinPot Travel

Reasons to be Cheerful: Why Being an ALT Is Awesome

GaijinPot Blog