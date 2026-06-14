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TV personality Bobby Ologun arrested over alleged sexual assault

3 Comments
CHIBA

Bobby Ologun, who has appeared on various TV shows in Japan and obtained Japanese nationality, was arrested Sunday on suspicion of sexually assaulting a woman, police said.

The 60-year-old, whose real name is Bobby Konda, is suspected of having nonconsensual intercourse with the woman at a house in Chiba Prefecture between 4 p.m. and 6 p.m. on April 21. She reported it to a police station the following day.

He has denied the allegation, the prefectural police said, adding that the two were not in a relationship.

Ologun, who was born in Nigeria and now has Japanese citizenship, was arrested at Tokyo's Haneda airport upon his arrival from overseas.

© KYODO

©2026 GPlusMedia Inc.

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3 Comments
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Again, few days ago a golfer.

https://japantoday.com/category/crime/golf-pro-arrested-for-allegedly-giving-sleeping-pills-to-woman-and-sexually-assaulting-her

-2 ( +0 / -2 )

No surprise there really is it, always struck me that something was off with him.

1 ( +1 / -0 )

I could tell you some stories about what that guy got up to in the early naughties. But not here: the mods would ban me.

Also, 60? That doesn't add up.

0 ( +0 / -0 )

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