TV personality Bobby Ologun arrested over alleged sexual assault

Bobby Ologun, who has appeared on various TV shows in Japan and obtained Japanese nationality, was arrested Sunday on suspicion of sexually assaulting a woman, police said.
The 60-year-old, whose real name is Bobby Konda, is suspected of having nonconsensual intercourse with the woman at a house in Chiba Prefecture between 4 p.m. and 6 p.m. on April 21. She reported it to a police station the following day.
He has denied the allegation, the prefectural police said, adding that the two were not in a relationship.
Ologun, who was born in Nigeria and now has Japanese citizenship, was arrested at Tokyo's Haneda airport upon his arrival from overseas.© KYODO
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sakurasuki
Again, few days ago a golfer.
https://japantoday.com/category/crime/golf-pro-arrested-for-allegedly-giving-sleeping-pills-to-woman-and-sexually-assaulting-her
falseflagsteve
No surprise there really is it, always struck me that something was off with him.
MiuraAnjin
I could tell you some stories about what that guy got up to in the early naughties. But not here: the mods would ban me.
Also, 60? That doesn't add up.