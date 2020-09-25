TV personality Bobby Ologun indicted on domestic abuse charge

Prosecutors in Saitama City have indicted TV personality and former mixed martial artist Bobby Ologun on suspicion of assaulting his wife in May.

According to the indictment, Nigerian-born Ologun, 54, who has Japanese citizenship and goes by the name Bobby Konda, is accused of assaulting his then 46-year-old Japanese wife, by hitting her in the face at their home in Urawa Ward, on May 16. Ologun’s wife called 110 at around 11:50 a.m. and said her husband had beaten her.

The woman suffered a fractured right cheekbone and an injury to her right wrist. She was quoted by police as saying her husband struck her after she rebuked him for opening a letter addressed to her.

Ologun and his wife have three children who were home at the home but none of them were hurt, police said.

Ologun denied the charge and was released on bail two days later and has since been living in Chiba Prefecture.

However, the investigation proceeded and prosecutors decided Wednesday to move forward with the indictment.

