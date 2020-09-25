Newsletter Signup Register / Login
crime

TV personality Bobby Ologun indicted on domestic abuse charge

3 Comments
SAITAMA

Prosecutors in Saitama City have indicted TV personality and former mixed martial artist Bobby Ologun on suspicion of assaulting his wife in May.

According to the indictment, Nigerian-born Ologun, 54, who has Japanese citizenship and goes by the name Bobby Konda, is accused of assaulting his then 46-year-old Japanese wife, by hitting her in the face at their home in Urawa Ward, on May 16. Ologun’s wife called 110 at around 11:50 a.m. and said her husband had beaten her.

The woman suffered a fractured right cheekbone and an injury to her right wrist. She was quoted by police as saying her husband struck her after she rebuked him for opening a letter addressed to her.

Ologun and his wife have three children who were home at the home but none of them were hurt, police said.

Ologun denied the charge and was released on bail two days later and has since been living in Chiba Prefecture.

However, the investigation proceeded and prosecutors decided Wednesday to move forward with the indictment.

As a foreigner and a black man, it's even more painful to see someone similar to yourself being made an example of. However, he shouldn't put his hands on any woman, especially not the mother of his children. Hope he takes this experience to heart and he truly learns from his past mistakes.

0 ( +0 / -0 )

@JJ Jetplane

As a foreigner and a black man, it's even more painful to see someone similar to yourself being made an example of.

He punched the woman in the face as a trained martial artist and fractured her cheekbone. How is he being made an example of?

Ive had a fractured cheekbone from being hit and from first had experience it's weeks of pain and swelling. Once that swelling goes down it needs to be reset and swell and pain again. I have no idea who this guy is but his actions are criminal.

0 ( +0 / -0 )

Agreed with the two above post despite not being black.

0 ( +0 / -0 )

