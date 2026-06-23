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Dewi Sukarno
Dewi Sukarno Image: Kyodo
crime

TV personality Dewi expresses regret at assault trial

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TOKYO

Dewi Sukarno, an 86-year-old Japanese TV personality and widow of former Indonesian President Sukarno, told a court Tuesday she was "very regretful" over her violent behavior toward her assistant and manager in 2025.

During the first hearing held at the Tokyo District Court, she broadly admitted to the charges of assaulting two women at two locations in Tokyo.

Prosecutors argued that Dewi threw a champagne glass at her then assistant during a quarrel at a restaurant in Tokyo's Shibuya Ward in February 2025.

They also said Dewi struck her then manager in the stomach and chest at an animal hospital in October that year.

The manager took Dewi's dog to the hospital after its health deteriorated, but by the time Dewi arrived, the dog had already died, according to Tokyo police.

Dewi said during questioning that she did not clearly remember the incident but acknowledged she should not have thrown objects at people, even if she was enraged.

Dewi, known as Madame Dewi in Japan, once headed a political organization promoting the welfare of dogs and cats. She was one of several women to marry Sukarno, the first president of Indonesia.

She disclosed at the hearing that she had suffered financial losses of about 90 million yen ($557,000) after her television appearances were canceled following the incidents.

She was indicted without arrest in March, after the Metropolitan Police Department referred her case to prosecutors in January.

© KYODO

©2026 GPlusMedia Inc.

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