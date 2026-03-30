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TV personality Dewi Sukarno indicted for hitting her manager at animal hospital

4 Comments
TOKYO

Dewi Sukarno, the Japanese TV personality and widow of former Indonesian President Sukarno, was indicted without arrest Monday by Tokyo prosecutors on suspicion of assaulting her manager at an animal hospital.

Dewi, 86, is accused of hitting and kicking her manager and causing minor injuries on Oct 28 last year. The Metropolitan Police Department referred her case to prosecutors in January.

The female manager took Dewi's dog to an animal hospital after its health condition got worse. By the time Dewi arrived at the clinic, Dewi's dog had already died. Dewi subsequently assaulted the manager, according to the police.

Dewi, known as Madame Dewi in Japan, once headed a political organization promoting the welfare of dogs and cats. She was one of several women to marry Sukarno, the first president of Indonesia.

© KYODO

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4 Comments
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My favorite Japanese celebrity, next to Yoko Ono of course.

0 ( +2 / -2 )

However the hospital staffs just doing fine aren't they?

-3 ( +0 / -3 )

May not result in punishment enough for her violent actions, but at least this made her disappear completely from the TV.

0 ( +0 / -0 )

Just a tad bit of entitlement...

0 ( +0 / -0 )

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