TV personality Dewi Sukarno referred to prosecutors for assaulting manager over dog's death

The Tokyo Metropolitan Police Department on Friday referred television personality Dewi Sukarno to public prosecutors on suspicion of assaulting a female manager at her agency.

According to police, Sukarno, 85, the widow of former Indonesian President Sukarno, and referred to as "Madame Dewi” by the media, is accused of punching and kicking her manager, a woman in her 30s, at a veterinary clinic in Tokyo’s Shibuya Ward, on Oct 28 last year, NTV reported. The woman suffered minor injuries.

Police said the manager went to the veterinary clinic after the condition of Sukarno’s dog worsened. The dog was dead when Sukarno arrived at the clinic at around 11:30 p.m.

Sukarno complained to the clinic and assaulted her manager who attempted to mediate. Sukarno was reportedly intoxicated at the time, NTV reported.

The woman subsequently left Sukarno’s agency.

The incident was the second time last year that Sukarno was referred to prosecutors.

In February 2025, she allegedly threw a champagne glass at a woman who worked for her during a dinner at a restaurant on Tokyo.

That argument was reported to have started after the employee began discussing Sukarno’s political activities with her.

At the time, Sukarno had formed a new political party, the 12 (Wanyan) Peace Party, the first of its kind in Japan to focus on dog and cat protection policies, and that she was going to run for a proportional representation seat in this summer's House of Councillors election.

However, the party announced its dissolution in April.

