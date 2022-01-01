Newsletter Signup Register / Login
crime

TV station employee arrested after head-butting police officer

1 Comment
TOKYO

Police in Tokyo have arrested a 33-year-old man on suspicion of assaulting a police officer by head-butting him.

According to police, the incident occurred in Kita Ward at around 10:30 p.m. Thursday, Fuji TV reported. Police said they received a call from a taxi driver, saying that a passenger was drunk and refused to leave the taxi.

When a police officer in his 30s arrived, he tried to persuade the passenger, Futaro Koto, who is an employee of TV Tokyo, to leave. Koto got out of the taxi and suddenly head-butted the officer, breaking his nose. He also kicked the officer’s leg.

Police said Koto, who has remained silent, has been charged with assault and obstructing a police officer in the performance of his duties.

© Japan Today

©2022 GPlusMedia Inc.

1 Comment
Login to comment

People really need to stop drinking so much. All it take is for you to do something stupid in your drunken state and you could be facing jail time when you sober up.

1 ( +1 / -0 )

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

Ask Hilary

Letters from Japan: ‘What’s Wrong With A Traditional New Year’s?’

Savvy Tokyo

Fashion

From Head to Toe: The Fluffiest Loungewear for Winter

Savvy Tokyo

Japanese Recipe Adventures: New Year’s Osechi

GaijinPot Blog

2021 Top Jobs in Japan Week 51

GaijinPot Blog

2021 Top Jobs in Japan Week 50

GaijinPot Blog

Culture

Tweet of the Week #161: Warm Up with Colonel Sanders in a Yuzu Bath

GaijinPot Blog

5 Japanese Teen Romance Flicks to Improve Your Listening Skills

GaijinPot Blog

Culture

5 Japanese New Year Traditions You Should Follow

GaijinPot Blog

What's Happening

This New Year: Tokyo Area Events For Dec 27, 2021-Jan 9, 2022

Savvy Tokyo

Savvy Spotlight

Shochu Maven, Masako Furusawa

Savvy Tokyo

8 Winter Towns in Japan that Feel Like the North Pole

GaijinPot Blog

Finding the Perfect Present for Your Japanese Office

GaijinPot Blog