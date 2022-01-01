TV station employee arrested after head-butting police officer

Police in Tokyo have arrested a 33-year-old man on suspicion of assaulting a police officer by head-butting him.

According to police, the incident occurred in Kita Ward at around 10:30 p.m. Thursday, Fuji TV reported. Police said they received a call from a taxi driver, saying that a passenger was drunk and refused to leave the taxi.

When a police officer in his 30s arrived, he tried to persuade the passenger, Futaro Koto, who is an employee of TV Tokyo, to leave. Koto got out of the taxi and suddenly head-butted the officer, breaking his nose. He also kicked the officer’s leg.

Police said Koto, who has remained silent, has been charged with assault and obstructing a police officer in the performance of his duties.

