crime

Two 14-year-old boys arrested for robbing jewelry store, assaulting owner

KURE, Hiroshima

Two 14-year-old boys have been arrested on suspicion of assaulting a 62-year-old jewelry store owner after he came out of the store when they smashed his shop display window and grabbed a necklace in Kure, Hiroshima Prefecture, on Tuesday.

According to police, the incident occurred at around 5:50 p.m. TV Asahi reported that the shop owner was beaten about the head with a hammer by one of the boys who are both junior high school students. They fled with a necklace worth 300,000 yen but were taken into custody at around 10 p.m. after their movements were tracked by street surveillance cameras.

The store owner was taken to hospital to be treated for head injuries which doctors said were not life-threatening.

They learn only very strange and bad things at schools nowadays, don’t they?

-3 ( +0 / -3 )

I wonder if the correlation of the LDP raising taxes is partly the cause for the increase in robberies and burglaries.

-2 ( +0 / -2 )

