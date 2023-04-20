Newsletter Signup Register / Login
crime

Two 15-year-old boys arrested for robbing home in Gifu Prefecture

GIFU

Police in Ogaki, Gifu Prefecture, have arrested two 15-year-old boys on suspicion of robbing a home belonging to an 82-year-old man.

According to police, the two suspects broke into the house sometime between late January and Feb 21 while the owner was away on a trip and stole items worth 1.15 million yen, including a necklace, rings and a seal, Kyodo News reported.

Police said one boy works in the construction industry, while the other is a high school student. They were identified after an analysis of surveillance camera footage, police said.

