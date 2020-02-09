Newsletter Signup Register / Login
crime

Two 16-year-old boys arrested for marijuana possession

2 Comments
NARA

Police in Nara City have arrested two 16-year-old high school students on suspicion of violating the Cannabis Control Law. The teenage suspects, who are students at private and public schools, were apprehended on marijuana possession at their respective homes on Saturday night, Fuji TV reported. Police said both boys have admitted to the charge. One boy was also quoted by police as saying they intended “to make money by cultivating cannabis.”

According to police, one of the boys got into an argument with his father on Saturday after his father found out about the plan to grow marijuana for money. A member of the family called police who came over and found a growing container and soil specifically for cannabis cultivation at the home.

The boy told police he received weed from his friend the previous day and smoked it. Police then searched the friend’s home and confiscated a plastic bag containing dried cannabis and hemp seeds. The second boy told police he managed to obtain the drug online and by purchasing it in Osaka.

Nara police said they are continuing their investigation into how the teens initially obtained marijuana.

© Japan Today

©2020 GPlusMedia Inc.

MK Taxi Service

A convenient, reasonable, and reliable fleet with 24/7 English-speaking service.

Call: 03-5547-5551

Book Now

2 Comments
Login to comment

"..A member of the family called police .."

Geez - snitched on by your family over a plan to grow mj in a pot plant.

Now the boy has a criminal record for d-d-d-drugs!

Probably not the best solution all round.

1 ( +2 / -1 )

This makes the headlines.

1 ( +1 / -0 )

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

The Harsh Reality of Getting a Divorce as a Mom in Japan

GaijinPot Blog

Top Jobs in Japan with No Japanese Required – Week 5, 2020

GaijinPot Blog

Sponsored Post

Four Japan Road Laws You Probably Didn’t Know

Savvy Tokyo

Food & Drink

7 Of Tokyo’s Best Valentine’s Day Exclusive Dinner Plans

Savvy Tokyo

Lifestyle

Graduating from Marriage, the Japanese Phenomenon of Sotsukon

Savvy Tokyo

Festivals

Namahage Festival

GaijinPot Travel

Offer

¥3000 Dinner ticket for Coconoma in Roppongi!

Coconoma Season Dining

Tweet of the Week #67: Dealing With Chikan

GaijinPot Blog

Offer

30-minute oil massage upgrade at Elana Jade

Elana Jade Beauty Salon