Two 16-year-old boys arrested for marijuana possession

Police in Nara City have arrested two 16-year-old high school students on suspicion of violating the Cannabis Control Law. The teenage suspects, who are students at private and public schools, were apprehended on marijuana possession at their respective homes on Saturday night, Fuji TV reported. Police said both boys have admitted to the charge. One boy was also quoted by police as saying they intended “to make money by cultivating cannabis.”

According to police, one of the boys got into an argument with his father on Saturday after his father found out about the plan to grow marijuana for money. A member of the family called police who came over and found a growing container and soil specifically for cannabis cultivation at the home.

The boy told police he received weed from his friend the previous day and smoked it. Police then searched the friend’s home and confiscated a plastic bag containing dried cannabis and hemp seeds. The second boy told police he managed to obtain the drug online and by purchasing it in Osaka.

Nara police said they are continuing their investigation into how the teens initially obtained marijuana.

