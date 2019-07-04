Two 19-year-old drivers arrested for racing each other 6 kms down mountain road

Police in Hanno, Saitama Prefecture, said Thursday they have arrested two 19-year-old youths on suspicion of violating the traffic law after they drove two cars recklessly down a mountain road notorious for its continuous curves.

The suspects – who cannot be named because they are minors – are both residents of Iruma in Saitama Prefecture, Sankei Shimbun reported. One is a company employee while the other is a student at a technical school.

According to police, the incident occurred at around 11:42 p.m. on April 20. The cars sped six kilometers down the road with several sharp curves along National Route 299 for about four minutes, while risking the safety of other drivers.

Police quoted the suspects as saying they like racing each other in cars. The two were driving sports cars owned by their fathers.

While the legal speed limit on the mountainous road is 40 kph, the suspects’ cars were moving at 70 to 80 kph. In addition, they made a U-turn at the Agano Tunnel and competed with each other for the fastest driving time and skills on their return route.

At the time, there were multiple reports of noise pollution by residents in the surrounding area.

© Japan Today