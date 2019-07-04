Newsletter Signup Register / Login
crime

Two 19-year-old drivers arrested for racing each other 6 kms down mountain road

1 Comment
SAITAMA

Police in Hanno, Saitama Prefecture, said Thursday they have arrested two 19-year-old youths on suspicion of violating the traffic law after they drove two cars recklessly down a mountain road notorious for its continuous curves.

The suspects – who cannot be named because they are minors – are both residents of Iruma in Saitama Prefecture, Sankei Shimbun reported. One is a company employee while the other is a student at a technical school.

According to police, the incident occurred at around 11:42 p.m. on April 20. The cars sped six kilometers down the road with several sharp curves along National Route 299 for about four minutes, while risking the safety of other drivers.

Police quoted the suspects as saying they like racing each other in cars. The two were driving sports cars owned by their fathers.

While the legal speed limit on the mountainous road is 40 kph, the suspects’ cars were moving at 70 to 80 kph. In addition, they made a U-turn at the Agano Tunnel and competed with each other for the fastest driving time and skills on their return route.

At the time, there were multiple reports of noise pollution by residents in the surrounding area.

© Japan Today

©2019 GPlusMedia Inc.

Yokohama Guide for Rugby Fans

We've made a "drinking map" for you so that you can easily find pubs even when you are hammered.

rugby.japantoday.com

Click Here

1 Comment
Login to comment

Hoons racing at more than double the speed limit results in the cars being confiscated and crushed in Australia a long with a 3-5 year license suspension and a hefty fine. I doubt if daddies’ sports cars will be confiscated and crushed in Japan though.

0 ( +0 / -0 )

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

Offer

Get a free dessert after Napoli-style pizza!

AOI NAPOLI IN THE PARK

Offer

Get a free drink!

L'Antica Pizzeria da Michele Fukuoka

Offer

Get a free drink with world-famous chicken rice!

Wee Nam Kee Hainanese Chicken Rice

LGBT

Shinjuku Dialogue

GaijinPot Travel

Health & Beauty

12 Products To Help You Stay Fresh And UV-Protected This Summer

Savvy Tokyo

Japanese Words for Weddings

GaijinPot Blog

2019 Top Jobs in Japan Week 27

GaijinPot Blog

Landmark

Tatsukushi Marine Park

GaijinPot Travel

Offer

Free dessert!

Chandelier Table

Culture

Here Are Some of the Funniest Tweets About That Viral Japanese Zoo Escape Drill Video

GaijinPot Blog

Food & Drink

Good Morning Cafe Nowadays: The Ideal All-Rounder Cafe

Savvy Tokyo

Offer

Grab a free drink while you’re in Fukuoka!

GARB LEAVES