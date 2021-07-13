Two 19-year-olds arrested for home break-in and robbery

Police in Ayase, Kanagawa Prefecture, have arrested two 19-year-old men on suspicion of breaking in to the residence of a man in his 80s and robbing him in March.

According to police, the suspects, who cannot be named because they are minors, are an unemployed resident of Kyoto City and a second-year university student from Sakai, Osaka Prefecture, Sankei Shimbun reported. Police said both have admitted to the charge.

Police said the pair broke into the victim’s home at around 4:20 a.m. on March 23. They woke up the man, his wife, daughter-in-law and grandchild. They then threatened the man with a crowbar and demanded he hand over any cash in his safe.

They stole 50,000 yen in cash and a watch worth 1.1 million yen. The man was knocked down when he tried to resist and sustained injuries requiring one week to heal.

Police said they believe the two suspects were part of a gang and were ordered from the Kansai region to commit crimes targeting private homes in Kanagawa Prefecture.

