Two arrested over death of man whose body was found in minivan in May

Saitama prefectural police investigating the murder of a 31-year-old man whose body was found inside a minivan in the parking lot of an apartment building in Wako City in May have arrested two men on suspicion of abandoning a corpse.

Police said the two suspects, Kota Igarashi, 23, and a 19-year-old who cannot be named because he is a minor, were arrested on June 3 on another charge, Sankei Shimbun. Police said DNA left in the minivan linked the two suspects to the crime and they were rearrested on Saturday.

A resident of the apartment building called 110 on May 10 and reported that a white minivan had been parked in the same spot for about a week. When police arrived, they found the dead man with his body wrapped and bound in a blanket, with his feet protruding, in the back of the vehicle.

The body had begun to decay but several knife wounds were evident in the upper part. A knife was found in the minivan. The man was identified Monday as Kazumasa Iwabuchi, of no fixed occupation.

The minivan had been reported stolen from a company parking lot in Tokyo on April 13.

Police said they are questioning the two suspects about their dealings with Iwabuchi.

