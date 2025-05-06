Two bodies believed to be woman, ex-husband found in Saitama house

Police in Saitama City are investigating the deaths of a 39-year-old man and a 29-year-old woman whose bodies were found in a house on Monday night.

Police believe the bodies are those of a woman and her ex-husband, but have not yet released their names, NHK reported. The woman’s body had knife wounds, while the man’s body had no external signs of injury.

According to police, a caller phoned 110 at around 7 p.m. on Monday about being unable to contact a female acquaintance who had gone to her ex-husband’s house in Chuo Ward.

When police went to the house, they found it locked. After entering the house by breaking a window, they found the two bodies. Police said there were no signs of a break-in or a struggle.

Police said an autopsy will be conducted to determine how the man died.

