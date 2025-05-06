 Japan Today
Newsletter Signup Register / Login
crime

Two bodies believed to be woman, ex-husband found in Saitama house

0 Comments
SAITAMA

Police in Saitama City are investigating the deaths of a 39-year-old man and a 29-year-old woman whose bodies were found in a house on Monday night.

Police believe the bodies are those of a woman and her ex-husband, but have not yet released their names, NHK reported. The woman’s body had knife wounds, while the man’s body had no external signs of injury.

According to police, a caller phoned 110 at around 7 p.m. on Monday about being unable to contact a female acquaintance who had gone to her ex-husband’s house in Chuo Ward.

When police went to the house, they found it locked. After entering the house by breaking a window, they found the two bodies. Police said there were no signs of a break-in or a struggle.

Police said an autopsy will be conducted to determine how the man died.

© Japan Today

©2025 GPlusMedia Inc.
Video promotion

Niseko Green Season 2025

No Comment
Login to comment

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

How Do You Make Business Phone Calls in Japanese?

GaijinPot Blog

Families

10 Baby-Friendly Cafes & Restaurants in Tokyo

Savvy Tokyo

Naha Hari Festival

GaijinPot Travel

events

Tokyo Events for May 2025

Savvy Tokyo

Should You Sneak a Pet Into a No-Pet Apartment in Japan—or Find a Pet-Friendly One?

GaijinPot Blog

Should You Work for a Haken Dispatch Company in Japan?

GaijinPot Blog

Letters from Japan: “I Want To Leave My Fiance”

Savvy Tokyo

Fashion

Shoe Shopping in Japan: The Size Conundrum

Savvy Tokyo

10 Cruelty-Free Japanese Beauty Brands

Savvy Tokyo

Culture

Hamamatsu Festival

GaijinPot Travel

What Happens If You Go To Prison in Japan?

GaijinPot Blog

Lifestyle

Learn How To Join A Community Garden in Japan

Savvy Tokyo