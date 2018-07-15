Two bodies found at soil storage site near Fukui highway

Police in Ono, Fukui Prefecture, are investigating the deaths of a man and woman whose bodies were found at a surplus construction soil site near a highway.

According to police, a worker at the site found the two bodies at around 3:30 p.m. on Friday, Sankei Shimbun reported. The storage site is located just off National Route 158.

Police said the victims were both in their 60s and their throats had been cut. No ID was found on either body. The man had short gray hair and was roughly 165 centimeters tall. He was wearing a gray polo shirt, khaki-colored work trousers and white shoes. The woman also had short hair and was roughly 160 centimeters tall. She was wearing a black t-shirt and cardigan, blue jeans and white shoes. The clothing on both bodies was not disheveled in any way, police said.

According to investigators, a utility knife was discovered near the crime scene, which is 500 meters north of Kuzuryu Dam. In order to transport sediment, the male worker who reported the incident to the police had come to the area for a preliminary inspection.

