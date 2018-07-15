Newsletter Signup Register / Login
crime

Two bodies found at soil storage site near Fukui highway

0 Comments
FUKUI

Police in Ono, Fukui Prefecture, are investigating the deaths of a man and woman whose bodies were found at a surplus construction soil site near a highway.

According to police, a worker at the site found the two bodies at around 3:30 p.m. on Friday, Sankei Shimbun reported. The storage site is located just off National Route 158.

Police said the victims were both in their 60s and their throats had been cut. No ID was found on either body. The man had short gray hair and was roughly 165 centimeters tall. He was wearing a gray polo shirt, khaki-colored work trousers and white shoes. The woman also had short hair and was roughly 160 centimeters tall. She was wearing a black t-shirt and cardigan, blue jeans and white shoes. The clothing on both bodies was not disheveled in any way, police said.

According to investigators, a utility knife was discovered near the crime scene, which is 500 meters north of Kuzuryu Dam. In order to transport sediment, the male worker who reported the incident to the police had come to the area for a preliminary inspection.

© Japan Today

©2018 GPlusMedia Inc.

2018 West Japan Flooding

Get updates and find out how you can help!

Learn More

No Comment
Login to comment

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

LGBT

Lady Killer

GaijinPot Travel

Offer

Get a free souvenir postcard from your trip!

Takamine Onsen

Offer

¥3000 Dinner ticket for Coconoma in Roppongi!

Coconoma Season Dining

Art and Design

Clematis No Oka (Art Complex)

GaijinPot Travel

Lifestyle

10 Genius Kitchen Goods From Japan Everyone Should Own

Savvy Tokyo

Lifestyle

From Tokyo to Kyoto: A Foreign Mom Navigates Human Relations In The Old Town

Savvy Tokyo

What's Happening

This Week(End): Tokyo Area Events For July 7-8

Savvy Tokyo

Beaches

Nakatajima Sand Dunes

GaijinPot Travel

Offer

Enjoy a FREE glass of wine and beer!

Tavola36

Offer

30% Off Haircut For You and a Friend

TONI & GUY Ebisu Salon

Sake Cheat Sheet: Get Your Drink on with This Handy Guide to Nihonshu

GaijinPot Blog

Offer

Get a complimentary welcome drink!

Fratelli Paradiso