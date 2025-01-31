 Japan Today
Newsletter Signup Register / Login
crime

Two boys arrested for throwing raw eggs at police box in Shizuoka Prefecture

2 Comments
SHIZUOKA

Police in Mishima City, Shizuoka Prefecture, have arrested two boys, aged 16 and 15, on suspicion of throwing raw eggs at a koban (police box) in Kannami town.

Police said the two boys, who both live in Mishima, are accused of throwing raw eggs at the police box at around 8 p.m. on Thursday, TV Asahi reported.

At the time, a police officer heard the sound of something hitting the wall of the police box and went out to investigate. He found several raw eggs had been thrown.

The two boys were identified after an analysis of surveillance camera footage outside the police box, and arrested on Friday.

Police said the two boys, who have admitted throwing the eggs, are also being questioned about a similar incident on Wednesday night. In that incident, raw eggs were thrown at another police box and a patrol car parked outside it in another area of Mishima.

© Japan Today

©2025 GPlusMedia Inc.

Earn ¥620,000 as a clinical study participant!

Help us improve health care in Japan. Join our information session to receive cash, a free trip to Fukuoka and a free health checkup with no commitment. Tourist/student visas are welcome!

Learn More

2 Comments
Login to comment

Considering all the food prices rising, the last thing anyone should be doing is wasting perfectly good eggs.

1 ( +1 / -0 )

Considering all the food prices rising, the last thing anyone should be doing is wasting perfectly good eggs.

0 ( +0 / -0 )

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

10 Things in Japan Only Locals Know About

GaijinPot Blog

winter

Hirosaki Castle Snow Lantern Festival

GaijinPot Travel

winter

Nagasaki Lantern Festival

GaijinPot Travel

What Is The Average Salary in Tokyo?

GaijinPot Blog

Food & Drink

Here’s How To Make Your Own Ehomaki This Setsubun

Savvy Tokyo

food

6 Healthy Japanese Snacks For You and Your Kids

Savvy Tokyo

winter

Nagasaki Lantern Festival

GaijinPot Travel

How to Celebrate Setsubun with Kids

Savvy Tokyo

Winter

10 Snow Day Trips from Osaka

GaijinPot Blog

Do You Have to Pay the NHK Fee?

GaijinPot Blog

events

Tokyo Events For February 2025

Savvy Tokyo

2025 Top Jobs in Japan Week 5

GaijinPot Blog