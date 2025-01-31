Two boys arrested for throwing raw eggs at police box in Shizuoka Prefecture

Police in Mishima City, Shizuoka Prefecture, have arrested two boys, aged 16 and 15, on suspicion of throwing raw eggs at a koban (police box) in Kannami town.

Police said the two boys, who both live in Mishima, are accused of throwing raw eggs at the police box at around 8 p.m. on Thursday, TV Asahi reported.

At the time, a police officer heard the sound of something hitting the wall of the police box and went out to investigate. He found several raw eggs had been thrown.

The two boys were identified after an analysis of surveillance camera footage outside the police box, and arrested on Friday.

Police said the two boys, who have admitted throwing the eggs, are also being questioned about a similar incident on Wednesday night. In that incident, raw eggs were thrown at another police box and a patrol car parked outside it in another area of Mishima.

© Japan Today