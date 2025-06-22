Two boys, girl aged 16-18, arrested on suspicion of robbery and murder

Hiroshima Prefectural Police have arrested two boys aged 16 and 18, and an 18-year-old girl on suspicion of robbing and killing a 52-year-old office worker in April at Mikumarikyo Forest Park in Fuchu, Hiroshima Prefecture.

Police said the suspects are accused of beating the victim, who was from Nerima Ward in Tokyo, at around 10 p.m. on April 12, Sankei Shimbun reported.

They also allegedly stole approximately 50,000 yen in cash, a smartphone and other items from the victim.

The two boys turned themselves in to police on Saturday night, and the girl was arrested on Sunday.

The 18-year-old girl was acquainted with the man, police said.

It is believed that the man came to Hiroshima by shinkansen on the day of the murder to meet the girl.

Police said security camera footage taken near the park shows a man and the girl walking to the park, and two boys following them a few minutes later.

