 Japan Today
Newsletter Signup Register / Login
crime

Two boys, girl aged 16-18, arrested on suspicion of robbery and murder

0 Comments
HIROSHIMA

Hiroshima Prefectural Police have arrested two boys aged 16 and 18, and an 18-year-old girl on suspicion of robbing and killing a 52-year-old office worker in April at Mikumarikyo Forest Park in Fuchu, Hiroshima Prefecture.

Police said the suspects are accused of beating the victim, who was from Nerima Ward in Tokyo, at around 10 p.m. on April 12, Sankei Shimbun reported.

They also allegedly stole approximately 50,000 yen in cash, a smartphone and other items from the victim.

The two boys turned themselves in to police on Saturday night, and the girl was arrested on Sunday.

The 18-year-old girl was acquainted with the man, police said.

It is believed that the man came to Hiroshima by shinkansen on the day of the murder to meet the girl.

Police said security camera footage taken near the park shows a man and the girl walking to the park, and two boys following them a few minutes later.

© Japan Today

©2025 GPlusMedia Inc.

How to Buy a Home in Tokyo as a Foreigner

Learn how to buy a home in Tokyo, including financing options, market trends and recommended properties. The webinar will be held July 15, 2025 from 6PM to 7PM (Japan Standard Time).

Learn More

No Comment
Login to comment

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

tokyo

Shunkaen Bonsai Museum

GaijinPot Travel

Culture

10 Japanese Summer Traditions to Try This Year

GaijinPot Blog

Love & Relationships

The Economics Of Dating in Japan: Who Pays The Bill?

Savvy Tokyo

Lifestyle

100 Yen Shop Must-Haves for Cleaning

Savvy Tokyo

10 Korean Skincare Brands You Can Find in Japan

Savvy Tokyo

Lifestyle

Body Positivity & Confidence in Japan

Savvy Tokyo

Travel

Do You Need Travel Insurance in Japan?

GaijinPot Blog

Twilight Express Mizukaze

GaijinPot Travel

How to Add Your My Number Card to Your Smartphone

GaijinPot Blog

Tadami Line

GaijinPot Travel

events

Tokyo Events for June 2025

Savvy Tokyo

Culture

Did a Manga Really Predict an Earthquake in Japan on July 5, 2025?

GaijinPot Blog