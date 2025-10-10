Two Brazilian men arrested over SUV theft believed to part of gang targeting luxury cars

Toyama prefectural police have arrested two Brazilian men, aged 26 and 31, on suspicion of stealing a luxury SUV from a home. Police believe the two men are part of a gang that steals luxury cars for sale overseas.

According to police, one of the men is a construction worker from Mie Prefecture and the other, whose occupation is unknown, is from Takaoka City in Toyama Prefecture.

Police said the two men are suspected of stealing a Japanese-made luxury SUV valued at 8 million yen that was parked on the grounds of a residential property in Toyama City between the night of May 26 and the following morning, NTV reported.

One of the men is also suspected of stealing a luxury SUV worth 11 million yen from a home in Imizu City, also in Toyama Prefecture, during the same night.

The prefecture has seen a series of thefts of luxury SUVs. Thefts of Land Cruisers and other Toyota vehicles have been on the rise nationwide, with 21 thefts confirmed in Toyama Prefecture this year as of the end of September.

SUVs have also been reported stolen in Aichi and Ishikawa prefectures.

Police believe the two Brazilians are part of a gang of foreign and Japanese members who steal the cars and send them overseas to be be sold.

In recent years, a method has emerged in which door locks and other locks can be unlocked using "CAN Invaders," which illegally access a car's electronic control system.

