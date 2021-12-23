Newsletter Signup Register / Login
crime

Two brothers arrested after keeping remains of father in house for 2 years

1 Comment
HYOGO

Police in Akashi, Hyogo Prefecture, have arrested two brothers, on suspicion of abandoning a body after they kept the remains of their father in their house for two years.

According to police, Kazuhito Yamada, 49, a company employee, and his unemployed brother Takuhito, 42, left the body of their father, who was in his 80s when he died in December 2019, in a tatami mat room on the first floor of their house, Sankei Shimbun reported. Takuhito was quoted by police as saying he needed their father’s pension for living expenses, so they didn’t report his death.

The father’s mummified remains were found after a welfare official reported to police on Wednesday that every time the welfare office had tried to check up on him, one of the sons would always say he was out.

© Japan Today

©2021 GPlusMedia Inc.

1 Comment
Login to comment

Filthy. Imagine the putrefaction and stench in summer.

0 ( +0 / -0 )

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

2021 Top Jobs in Japan Week 49

GaijinPot Blog

Culture

Tweet of the Week #160: The Kanji of the Year is Gold

GaijinPot Blog

Food & Drink

Christmas Dining: Tokyo’s Best Restaurants For The Holiday Season

Savvy Tokyo

What's Happening

This Week: At Home And Around Tokyo For December 20-26

Savvy Tokyo

2021 Top Jobs in Japan Week 50

GaijinPot Blog

6 Cool Jobs in Japan if You Have Better-Than Average Japanese

GaijinPot Blog

8 Winter Towns in Japan that Feel Like the North Pole

GaijinPot Blog

Finding the Perfect Present for Your Japanese Office

GaijinPot Blog

Culture

5 Japanese Christmas Movies to Watch this Holiday Season

GaijinPot Blog

Recipes

Recipe: Healthy White Christmas

Savvy Tokyo

What's Happening

This Week: At Home And Around Tokyo For December 13-19

Savvy Tokyo

Fashion

From Head to Toe: The Fluffiest Loungewear for Winter

Savvy Tokyo