Two brothers arrested after keeping remains of father in house for 2 years

Police in Akashi, Hyogo Prefecture, have arrested two brothers, on suspicion of abandoning a body after they kept the remains of their father in their house for two years.

According to police, Kazuhito Yamada, 49, a company employee, and his unemployed brother Takuhito, 42, left the body of their father, who was in his 80s when he died in December 2019, in a tatami mat room on the first floor of their house, Sankei Shimbun reported. Takuhito was quoted by police as saying he needed their father’s pension for living expenses, so they didn’t report his death.

The father’s mummified remains were found after a welfare official reported to police on Wednesday that every time the welfare office had tried to check up on him, one of the sons would always say he was out.

