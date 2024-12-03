 Japan Today Get your ticket to GaijinPot Expo 2024
crime

Two delivery men assaulted in Sagamihara; suspects on the run

KANAGAWA

Police in Sagamihara, Kanagawa Prefecture, are searching for two men who assaulted two delivery men in separate incidents on Tuesday.

The first incident occurred just before 11 p.m., TV Asahi reported. A delivery man in his 40s called 110 from a park in Minami Ward, saying that a young man had attacked him with a metal bat.

According to police, the victim was checking the address of a package he was delivering with a passerby. The passerby said, "It's this way," leading the delivery man to a nearby park, where he was suddenly hit from behind with a bat by a second man. He suffered an injury to his right arm.

An hour later, in a residential area about 750 meters from the park, another delivery man in his 20s was also hit from behind with something like a bat. He had been asked by a man standing in front of a house where he was delivering a package to. While he was checking the location on his smartphone, he was hit multiple times from behind and suffered minor injuries to his right shoulder.

Nothing was stolen in either incident, police said.

