Two Irish men arrested over heroin possession in Tokyo karaoke parlor

Police in Tokyo have arrested two Irish men on suspicion of violating the Narcotics Control Law after heroin was allegedly found in their possession at a karaoke parlor in Shinjuku on Friday night.

Police said one of the men, Sean Kevin Masterson, 28, told them they had come to Japan one week earlier for the Rugby World Cup and had been planning on going to Shizuoka Prefecture for the Japan-Ireland game on Saturday.

According to police, between 10:30 p.m. and 11 p.m. on Friday, an employee of the karaoke parlor called police to report that a man was lying unconscious in a booth. When police arrived, they found the two suspects in possession of heroin, which was attached to a binder, Fuji TV reported.

Police said Masterson has denied the charge, while the other man, who is 31, was unconscious and taken to hospital.

