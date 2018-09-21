Two men arrested for assaulting, confining man at bar

Police in Tokyo have arrested a 53-year-old bar owner and a 39-year-old associate on suspicion of assaulting and confining a 32-year male acquaintance in the bar in March.

According to police, Tomoyuki Yabuta, who owns the bar, and Yosuke Mihara, confined the victim at the bar in Kokubunji, Fuji TV reported. The two are also accused of inflicting serious injuries on the victim, by stomping on his face over 20 times and hitting him with a bottle of sake.

The victim said the two men threatened to kill him with a knife if he told the police what happened. It is thought that the dispute was due to a work-related disagreement.

Police said the two men have denied the charge.

