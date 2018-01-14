Two men arrested for assaulting woman, stealing her handbag

Police in Tokyo said Sunday they have arrested two members of a yakuza group on suspicion of robbery and assault after they knocked a 20-year-old woman off her bicycle and stole her handbag.

According to police, the incident occurred on the night of Nov 17 in Katsushika Ward, Fuji TV reported. The two suspects, Hidekazu Kobayashi, 34, and Naoma Sugimoto, 32, are members of the Sumiyoshi crime group, police said.

Police said the two suspects called out to the woman as she rode by them, then pulled her off the bicycle, hit her in the face and kicked her in the stomach. They yanked her handbag, containing about 12,000 yen in cash, from her shoulder, and fled.

The two suspects were identified through street surveillance camera footage. Police said Kobayashi has admitted to the charge while Sugimoto denies it.

Police said that since last summer, there have been at least six similar incidents of assault and robbery reported in Katsushika and Adachi wards and are questioning the two suspects about their involvement in those cases.

© Japan Today