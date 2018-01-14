Two men arrested for assaulting woman, stealing her handbag

Police in Tokyo said Sunday they have arrested two members of a yakuza group on suspicion of robbery and assault after they knocked a 20-year-old woman off her bicycle and stole her handbag.
According to police, the incident occurred on the night of Nov 17 in Katsushika Ward, Fuji TV reported. The two suspects, Hidekazu Kobayashi, 34, and Naoma Sugimoto, 32, are members of the Sumiyoshi crime group, police said.
Police said the two suspects called out to the woman as she rode by them, then pulled her off the bicycle, hit her in the face and kicked her in the stomach. They yanked her handbag, containing about 12,000 yen in cash, from her shoulder, and fled.
The two suspects were identified through street surveillance camera footage. Police said Kobayashi has admitted to the charge while Sugimoto denies it.
Police said that since last summer, there have been at least six similar incidents of assault and robbery reported in Katsushika and Adachi wards and are questioning the two suspects about their involvement in those cases.© Japan Today
sensei258
A branch of the Yamaguchigumi, it may explain why it took a coupla months
Daniel Naumoff
Well another deep running problem in Japan when you know this organization is a bunch of dangerous degenerates, but you do nothing about them because they pay well...
Disillusioned
How typical! A pair of 'tough' yaks beat up a woman for 120 bucks. Lock these cowardly bastards away forever!
BigYen
A horrible thing for this poor woman and the other victims to have to go through, but In any other country this would have been a paragraph in a suburban newspaper, not a national news story. Is it the involvement of a couple of yakuza that makes it news-worthy? In any case, give the police some credit - they got these guys eventually.
nakanoguy01
beating up a 20 year-old woman, and stealing her purse? these losers are pathetic. i hope their senpai cuts off something besided their pinky finger.