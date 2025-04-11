Two men arrested for attempted robbery after attacking man with iron bar

Two men, both 19 years old, have been arrested on suspicion of attempted robbery and attempted murder after they hit a 47-year-old man riding a bicycle with an iron bar, causing serious injuries, in Hachioji, Tokyo, in February.

According to police, one suspect is a company employee and the other man’s occupation is unknown, NHK reported

The incident occurred at around 9 p.m. on Feb 1. The two suspects are accused of knocking the man off his bike and hitting him in the head with an iron bar. The attempted to steal his wallet but fled after a car approached them.

The victim suffered serious injuries, including a fractured cheekbone.

Five days after the incident, the two suspects were arrested on suspicion of robbery and assault in Tachikawa city for hitting a 42-year-old man with a stick and stealing over 10,000 yen in cash.

