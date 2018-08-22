Newsletter Signup Register / Login
crime

Two men arrested for beating junior employee in mountains

NAGASAKI

Two men, who work for a construction company, have been arrested for beating a junior employee of the same company in the mountains of Matsuura in Nagasaki Prefecture. 

According to police, the incident occurred at around 8 p.m. on Aug 18, Fuji TV reported. Police said the two men, Ryuji Maeda, 29, and Ryota Fuse, 21, drove their 19-year-old subordinate to the mountains in Imafukucho where they tied him to a tree with a rope. They then beat him with wooden sticks which were left nearby.

The victim suffered broken bones, police said, adding they are questioning the two suspects about their motive.

