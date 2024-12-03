 Japan Today Get your ticket to GaijinPot Expo 2024
crime

Two men arrested over home intrusion, robbery in Tokyo

TOKYO

Police in Tokyo have re-arrested two 25-year-old men on suspicion of breaking into a house, injuring a woman in her 60s who lives there and robbing her.

The incident occurred on Sept 30 in Kokubunji, one of a series of home break-ins in the Kanto region since August, TV Asahi reported.

According to police, Rikiya Morita and Seijun Sato are suspected of conspiring to break into the house after being recruited online. They beat the woman with a hammer, tied her up with duct tape, and stole 5.5 million yen in cash and other items.

The two men have already been arrested on suspicion of another robbery and assault case that occurred on Oct 1 in Tokorozawa, Saitama Prefecture.

Both men are believed to have had debts from consumer finance companies, and searched for "high-paying jobs" on X. They told police they were contacted on the highly confidential communications app Signal by someone using the name "Natsume Soseki" and given instructions on how to commit the crimes.


