Two men arrested over robbery and assault in Tokyo house in November

Police in Tokyo have arrested two Taiwanese men on suspicion of robbery and assault after they allegedly broke into a house, injured the male resident and stole 18.5 million yen in cash last November.

According to police, the suspects, aged 43 and 31, have denied the allegations, Sankei Shimbun reported.

Police said the suspects are accused of breaking into the house in Nerima Ward at around 2:40 a.m. on November 30. They woke up the 69-year-old man who lives there, choked him and punched him in the face, causing injuries that took about three weeks to heal. They then stole a backpack containing 18.5 million yen in cash and other items.

The victim had also been a victim of fraud about a month before the robbery.

Police said the suspects arrived in Japan two days before the crime, and left for Taiwan the day after the crime.

Police received a tip that the two suspects were coming to Japan again and arrested them at Narita Airport on Thursday.

Police are investigating how the two suspects set up the robbery, who gave them information about which house to rob and if they are part of a gang of thieves responsible for home break-ins.

