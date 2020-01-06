Two men beaten, robbed by gang in separate incidents in Sagamihara

Two men were beaten and robbed by a gang in separate incidents in Sagamihara, Kangawa Prefecture, on Sunday morning.

According to police, the first incident occurred at around 4:30 a.m. in Midori Ward, Fuji TV reported. A 20-year-old university student told police he was walking home when he was attacked from behind by three men who beat him with sticks and stole his bag containing about 20,000 yen and other items. Police said he suffered minor injuries.

In the second incident that occurred 40 minutes later about two kilometers away, a 59-year-old man who was walking along a street was attacked. He told police three or four men hit him with what looked like bats and stole his wallet containing 25,000 yen. He suffered a broken bone in his left hand while trying to defend himself.

Police said they are examining street surveillance camera footage to try and identify the gang.

