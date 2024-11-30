Two men break into Tokyo house, choke occupant, steal his cash

Two men broke into a house in Tokyo early Saturday, choked the man living there and stole cash.

According to police, the incident occurred at around 2:40 a.m. in Nerima Ward. The resident, who is in his 60s, lives alone and was asleep in his second-floor bedroom.

He told police he was awakened by two men who choked and punched him without saying a word. They then demanded cash and fled through the front door. The victim, who was not seriously injured, immediately called 110.

The victim told police the intruders were both carrying flashlights, and one was wearing something like a balaclava.

