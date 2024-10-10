 Japan Today
Two men indicted for robbery and assault in Nagano Prefecture

NAGANO

The Matsumoto branch of the Nagano District Public Prosecutors Office Police has indicted two Vietnamese men on charges of breaking and entering, assault and robbery in May.

According to the indictment, the two suspects, aged 26 and 23, broke into a house through an unlocked window in the early hours of May 6, woke up and threatened the male resident, Sankei Shimbun reported. They beat the man and stole 138,000 yen. Before leaving, they tied him up with adhesive tape.

Police said the two men are also suspected of being involved in a series of robberies in the mountains of four prefectures neighboring the Kanto region in April and May.

