crime

Two men injured in brawl in Tokyo karaoke bar

TOKYO

Two men were injured after a gang attacked them and two women in a karaoke bar in Tokyo’s Higashi-Ikebukuro district on Friday.

According to police, the two men and two women were Chinese patrons who had come to the karaoke bar near JR Ikebukuro Station in the afternoon. At around 4 p.m., a gang of nine men, described by witnesses as being “Asian foreigners,” came in and attacked the two men with beer bottles, Fuji TV reported. The gang then fled.

Police said the two injured men suffered injuries to their legs and necks and were in a stable condition in hospital.

