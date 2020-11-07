Newsletter Signup Register / Login
crime

Two men rob bar operator of ¥4.2 mil at his apartment

3 Comments
TSUKUBA

Two men broke into the apartment of a bar operator in Tsukuba, Ibaraki Prefecture, on Monday and stole 4.2 million yen in cash.

According to police, the victim, 29, said two men, whom he didn’t know, broke into his residence in a municipal apartment building at around 4 a.m., Sankei Shimbun reported. He told police one of the men used a stun gun on him, while the other one bound his wrists behind his back with handcuffs.

The intruders searched his apartment and made off with the cash. After they had gone, the man managed to get his cell phone, call a friend's number and yell for help, while still handcuffed. The friend called police.

The thieves are described as being 170-180 cms tall and were wearing all black and helmets.

Police are questioning the bar operator about who might have known he had that much money in his apartment.

© Japan Today

©2020 GPlusMedia Inc.

Not fishy at all.

1 ( +1 / -0 )

Hey Mods...why did you delete my Post here?

If you don't want me to post anything, just spit it out!

2 ( +2 / -0 )

"He told police one of the men used a stun gun on him, while the other one bound his wrists behind his back with handcuffs."

Breaking and entering, and assault with a weapon... its getting gangsta now...

1 ( +1 / -0 )

