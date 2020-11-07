Two men rob bar operator of ¥4.2 mil at his apartment

Two men broke into the apartment of a bar operator in Tsukuba, Ibaraki Prefecture, on Monday and stole 4.2 million yen in cash.

According to police, the victim, 29, said two men, whom he didn’t know, broke into his residence in a municipal apartment building at around 4 a.m., Sankei Shimbun reported. He told police one of the men used a stun gun on him, while the other one bound his wrists behind his back with handcuffs.

The intruders searched his apartment and made off with the cash. After they had gone, the man managed to get his cell phone, call a friend's number and yell for help, while still handcuffed. The friend called police.

The thieves are described as being 170-180 cms tall and were wearing all black and helmets.

Police are questioning the bar operator about who might have known he had that much money in his apartment.

