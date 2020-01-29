Newsletter Signup Register / Login
Two men rob Kanagawa jewelry store

KANAGAWA

Two men carried out a jewelry heist early Tuesday morning at a precious metal store in Yokosuka City, Kanagawa Prefecture, police said.  

According to police, the robbery occurred just before 5 a.m. Fuji TV reported that the two men used a crowbar to break the shutters of the Kurashige Jewelry Store and shattered two display cases before making off with several pendants, earrings and rings. They fled the scene in a gray vehicle.

Police said the break-in and robbery took only a few minutes.

Surveillance camera footage showed the two men who are 175 to 180 cm in height and were both wearing black jackets and face masks at the time.

