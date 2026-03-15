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Two men rob mobile phone store in Tokyo

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TOKYO

Two men robbed a mobile phone store in Shinjuku, Tokyo, on Saturday night, getting away with 1.7 million yen in cash and dozens of mobile phones.

The incident occurred shortly before 10 p.m., TBS reported. According o police, the two men entered the store and posed as customers. They suddenly threatened the store manager, a man in his 40s, with what appeared to be a handgun, saying, "Don't move."

The two men tied the manager's hands and feet with USB cables found in the store, and fled with the cash and mobile phones. The manager sustained injuries to both hands.

Police said the two men are believed to be in their 20s or 30s, and were wearing dark clothing. They fled in the direction of Okubo Station.

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