crime

Two men steal cash, watches, other items worth ¥1 mil from house in Saitama Prefecture

SAITAMA

Two men broke into a house in Niiza City, Saitama Prefecture, on Saturday and stole cash and other items, as well as a small safe, for a total haul worth about one million yen, police said.

According to police, at around 2:30 a.m. on Saturday, a teenage boy called 110 and said that two men had broken into his family’s home, threatened him with a hammer and had stolen 100,000 yen in cash, jewelry and luxury items, including a watch, TV Asahi reported.

The junior high school boy and his grandparents were the only occupants at home at the time, police said, adding nobody was injured. The boy’s parents were away for the night and his grandparents slept through the incident.

The intruders broke a balcony window on the second floor to get into the house.

The boy told police they were approximately 180 centimeters tall, of slim build, and wore work clothes and black helmets.

