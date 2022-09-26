Two plead guilty over death of 5-year-old boy left on bus

The former head of a nursery school and an employee of the school went on trial on Monday over the death of a 5-year-old boy left on a bus for hours in the summer of 2021.
In the opening session of their trial at the Fukuoka District Court, the former nursery school head, Yoko Urakami, 45, and staff member Fumiko Toba, 59, entered a plea of guilty to the charge of professional negligence resulting in death, Kyodo News reported.
The court heard that Urakami, drove the bus on the morning of July 29, 2021, to pick up school children. She and Toba then locked the vehicle after arriving at the school in Nakama, Fukuoka Prefecture, with the boy Toma Kurakake accidentally left onboard.
According to the indictment, the boy was found unconscious after around nine hours in the bus. In an experiment conducted by police to reproduce the bus's conditions at the time, the temperature inside reached over 50 C.© Japan Today/Kyodo
6 Comments
Login to comment
virusrex
No other plea could realistically be made, the tragedy could have been prevented easily with proper controls and procedures that were ignored. The people that were supposed to safeguard the safety of the children made a mistake impossible to understand and will have to take responsibility for it.
Stephen Chin
Urakami and Toba should be locked in a school bus with windows closed left in the hot sun in July for two days. And if they are alive on the third day, they should be locked in prison for two years each.
JeffLee
5 year old kids often like to hide when adults call them and try to find them. I remember that I used to. Maybe some leniency is in order.
Yubaru
This kind of thinking would get you arrested and put into jail in any number of countries for child abuse. I have a dear friend, who lost their job, on a US Military installation here in Japan. She worked for one of the CDC's (Child Development Center's) and she left, one 5 year old child, "unattended" for less than 5 minutes, in a totally secured large playroom, as she was taking the rest of her class to another section of the center.
The child was in a room with CCD cameras, all doors locked, a playroom, totally secure, but the parents decided to press charges for "child abuse" and she was taken into custody, by the military police, and fired for "child abuse".
This is a case of the head of the nursery and the employee being 100% irresponsible and criminally negligent. 9 freaking hours! It's a bus used to pick up and drop off kids, they know EXACTLY who and how many, and due to their negligence this child DIED.
There should be no "leniency" what so ever! They should be charged with more than just "professional negligence resulting in death" it's the level of 3rd degree MURDER!
FYI while there are varying definitions of 3rd degree murder this does fit the bill here:
I can not for the life of me see how anyone can see the death of a child in this case, not noticed, or even possibly "hiding" in a totally enclosed environment, of a bus, probably a small micro-bus at that, advocating for leniency. It's mind boggling!
Mark
"" the boy was found unconscious after around nine hours in the bus""
Not only they locked him in the bus to die, but entire team and their system failed to recognize that the boy was missing.
There is NO way in hell that any of these people should ever care for kids anymore.
Fighto!
Throw the book at them. The recklessness these two showed towards the safety of children is unforgivable.
Rest in Peace to poor little Toma.
Eastman
as for me most horrific thing is that boy was not missed at school whole day...as nobody cared.
they just did "their job" as "routine"...