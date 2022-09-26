Newsletter Signup Register / Login
crime

Two plead guilty over death of 5-year-old boy left on bus

6 Comments
FUKUOKA

The former head of a nursery school and an employee of the school went on trial on Monday over the death of a 5-year-old boy left on a bus for hours in the summer of 2021.

In the opening session of their trial at the Fukuoka District Court, the former nursery school head, Yoko Urakami, 45, and staff member Fumiko Toba, 59, entered a plea of guilty to the charge of professional negligence resulting in death, Kyodo News reported.

The court heard that Urakami, drove the bus on the morning of July 29, 2021, to pick up school children. She and Toba then locked the vehicle after arriving at the school in Nakama, Fukuoka Prefecture, with the boy Toma Kurakake accidentally left onboard.

According to the indictment, the boy was found unconscious after around nine hours in the bus. In an experiment conducted by police to reproduce the bus's conditions at the time, the temperature inside reached over 50 C.

© Japan Today/Kyodo

©2022 GPlusMedia Inc.

6 Comments
Login to comment

No other plea could realistically be made, the tragedy could have been prevented easily with proper controls and procedures that were ignored. The people that were supposed to safeguard the safety of the children made a mistake impossible to understand and will have to take responsibility for it.

3 ( +4 / -1 )

Urakami and Toba should be locked in a school bus with windows closed left in the hot sun in July for two days. And if they are alive on the third day, they should be locked in prison for two years each.

-3 ( +2 / -5 )

5 year old kids often like to hide when adults call them and try to find them. I remember that I used to. Maybe some leniency is in order.

-4 ( +2 / -6 )

5 year old kids often like to hide when adults call them and try to find them. I remember that I used to. Maybe some leniency is in order.

This kind of thinking would get you arrested and put into jail in any number of countries for child abuse. I have a dear friend, who lost their job, on a US Military installation here in Japan. She worked for one of the CDC's (Child Development Center's) and she left, one 5 year old child, "unattended" for less than 5 minutes, in a totally secured large playroom, as she was taking the rest of her class to another section of the center.

The child was in a room with CCD cameras, all doors locked, a playroom, totally secure, but the parents decided to press charges for "child abuse" and she was taken into custody, by the military police, and fired for "child abuse".

This is a case of the head of the nursery and the employee being 100% irresponsible and criminally negligent. 9 freaking hours! It's a bus used to pick up and drop off kids, they know EXACTLY who and how many, and due to their negligence this child DIED.

There should be no "leniency" what so ever! They should be charged with  more than just "professional negligence resulting in death" it's the level of 3rd degree MURDER!

FYI while there are varying definitions of 3rd degree murder this does fit the bill here:

Whoever, without intent to effect the death of any person, causes the death of another by perpetrating an act eminently dangerous to others and evincing a depraved mind, without regard for human life, is guilty of murder in the third degree and may be sentenced to imprisonment for not more than 25 years.*

I can not for the life of me see how anyone can see the death of a child in this case, not noticed, or even possibly "hiding" in a totally enclosed environment, of a bus, probably a small micro-bus at that, advocating for leniency. It's mind boggling!

1 ( +1 / -0 )

"" the boy was found unconscious after around nine hours in the bus""

Not only they locked him in the bus to die, but entire team and their system failed to recognize that the boy was missing.

There is NO way in hell that any of these people should ever care for kids anymore.

2 ( +2 / -0 )

Throw the book at them. The recklessness these two showed towards the safety of children is unforgivable.

Rest in Peace to poor little Toma.

0 ( +0 / -0 )

as for me most horrific thing is that boy was not missed at school whole day...as nobody cared.

they just did "their job" as "routine"...

0 ( +0 / -0 )

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

events

This Week: At Home And Around Tokyo For Sep. 26 – Oct. 2

Savvy Tokyo

2022 Top Jobs in Japan Week 35

GaijinPot Blog

Culture

5 Ways to Enjoy Autumn in Japan

GaijinPot Blog

Culture

Places of Worship: The Shrines of Ise and Daihonzan Eiheiji

GaijinPot Blog

Choosing your own bicycle in Japan

GaijinPot Blog

Art & Culture

Fiery Bouquets: Exploring Japan’s Fall Flowers

Savvy Tokyo

2022 Top Jobs in Japan Week 34

GaijinPot Blog

Travel

Camping in Japan: A Trip to Yamanashi

GaijinPot Blog

Culture

Why is Japan called ‘Japan’ and not ‘Nihon?’

GaijinPot Blog

events

This Week: At Home And Around Tokyo For September 19-25

Savvy Tokyo

Letters from Japan: ‘Communication Issues’

Savvy Tokyo

Lifestyle

Ikigai In Practice

Savvy Tokyo