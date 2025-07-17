 Japan Today
crime

Two students at Fukushima junior high school stabbed; 15-year-old boy arrested

FUKUSHIMA

Police in Fukushima City, Fukushima Prefecture, have arrested a 15-year-old boy on suspicion of attempted murder after he stabbed two students on Wednesday.

According to police, the incident occurred at around 3:30 p.m. NHK reported that a teacher called 119 and said that students had been injured during a fight with another student in a classroom.

Police said the two students who were stabbed were taken to hospital to be treated for wounds to their chest and back, but their injuries are not critical.

Police are questioning the suspect, who had a carving knife, and the students about what started the trouble.

