crime

Two suspects arrested for assaulting man on Sapporo street

HOKKAIDO

Police in Sapporo have arrested two men on suspicion of assault after they beat another man on a street in Sapporo on Sunday.

According to police, the incident occurred at around 5:05 a.m. in Chuo Ward, Kyodo News reported. City. Police said Hiroki Hashimoto, 24, whose address and occupation are unknown, and another unidentified man punched a 22-year-old company employee multiple times in the face.

A witness called 110. Following their arrest, the suspects have remained silent, police said.  

Police said the victim, who lives in Kaminokuni, Hokkaido, told them he did not know the two men. He was taken to hospital to be treated for injuries to his face, police said.

