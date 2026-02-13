Two U.S. Marines referred to prosecutors for robbing bars in Tokyo

The Tokyo Metropolitan Police Department has referred two U.S. Marines, aged 26 and 20, to prosecutors on suspicion of theft and trespassing after they allegedly broke into bars after closing time and stole cash.

Police said the two men, who are stationed at the U.S. Marine Corps Air Station in Iwakuni, Yamaguchi Prefecture, are suspected of committing over a dozen thefts targeting bars across the country, FNN reported.

Police said the two men have admitted to the charge, with the 26-year-old stating, "I did it to pay for my family's medical expenses," and the 20-year-old stating, "I needed money for living expenses.”

According to investigators, the two men traveled from Yamaguchi to Tokyo by bullet train on Dec 23. On Dec 24, they used power tools to destroy a key box installed in front of a bar in Kabukicho, Shinjuku Ward, between 7 and 8 a.m., and used the key to go inside. Police said they stole approximately 27,000 yen in cash from the registers at one bar.

On the same day, more than 10 million yen in cash was stolen from another bar in Shinjuku Ward and police believe the two suspects may been involved in that robbery, gaining entry in the same way.

© Japan Today