 Japan Today
Newsletter Signup Register / Login
crime

Two U.S. Marines referred to prosecutors for robbing bars in Tokyo

1 Comment
TOKYO

The Tokyo Metropolitan Police Department has referred two U.S. Marines, aged 26 and 20, to prosecutors on suspicion of theft and trespassing after they allegedly broke into bars after closing time and stole cash.

Police said the two men, who are stationed at the U.S. Marine Corps Air Station in Iwakuni, Yamaguchi Prefecture, are suspected of committing over a dozen thefts targeting bars across the country, FNN reported.

Police said the two men have admitted to the charge, with the 26-year-old stating, "I did it to pay for my family's medical expenses," and the 20-year-old stating, "I needed money for living expenses.”

According to investigators, the two men traveled from Yamaguchi to Tokyo by bullet train on Dec 23. On Dec 24, they used power tools to destroy a key box installed in front of a bar in Kabukicho, Shinjuku Ward, between 7 and 8 a.m., and used the key to go inside. Police said they stole approximately 27,000 yen in cash from the registers at one bar.

On the same day, more than 10 million yen in cash was stolen from another bar in Shinjuku Ward and police believe the two suspects may been involved in that robbery, gaining entry in the same way.

© Japan Today

©2026 GPlusMedia Inc.

Award-winning mattress from Germany, designed for better sleep

Experience advanced hybrid design combining spring support and foam layers for deep rest, made to suit Japan’s climate. Enjoy an extra 10% off with code TODAY10

View More

1 Comment
Login to comment

SMH….good job guys, keep setting the “foreigners” back.

0 ( +1 / -1 )

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

Crime

10 Dangerous Things You Shouldn’t Do in Japan (And Why)

GaijinPot Blog