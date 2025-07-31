Two women attacked by intruder in Tokyo home

Two women, one in her 70s, and the other in her 50s, were injured after being hit with a hammer by an intruder in their relatives' home on Wednesday.

The incident occurred in Edogawa Ward at around 5:30 p.m., Sankei Shimbun reported.

According to police, when the intercom rang, the older woman answered the door. She told police that a man forced his way in and hit her multiple times in the head and shoulder with a hammer. The second woman came to see what was going on and was also attacked.

Police said a woman in her 20s lived with her family in the house and the two victims were relatives visiting them. She was on the second floor at the time. When she heard the screams, she went downstairs but the intruder had fled.

The women were taken to hospital and police said their injuries are not life-threatening.

