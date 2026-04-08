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Two women found dead in apartment in Osaka Prefecture

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IZUMI, Osaka

A 76-year-old woman and her 41-year-old daughter were found dead in their apartment in Izumi City, Osaka Prefecture, on Wednesday.

According to police, a male relative who received a call from the daughter's workplace saying she hadn't shown up for work, went to the apartment at around 12:30 p.m. and found the bodies, Jiji Press reported. He called 110 and said the women were collapsed on the floor, bleeding from multiple injuries.

Police said the women were declared dead at the scene and said autopsies will be conducted to determine the cause of death

The apartment is about 1.7 kilometers east of Shinodayama Station on the JR Hanwa Line.

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