U.N. rights expert expresses concerns over sexual abuse in Japan

A video statement by Akimasa Nihongi, an alleged victim of sexual abuse by Johnny Kitagawa, is shown during a U.N. Human Rights Council session in Geneva, Switzerland, on Thursday.

A U.N. human rights expert expressed concerns on Wednesday about various "challenges" in Japan, including alleged sexual exploitation and abuse of talent signed with a major Tokyo-based entertainment agency and discrimination against sexual minorities.

Speaking in a U.N. Human Rights Council session in Geneva, Robert McCorquodale, chief of a working group that released a report on Japan-related issues last month, recommended the establishment of an "independent" national institution to tackle the problems, mentioning the scandal involving the company formerly known as Johnny & Associates Inc.

The experts also pointed out "unacceptable" shortcomings in the remedies provided to victims of sexual abuse linked to the agency now renamed Smile-Up Inc., and noted the failure of Japan's legal system to prohibit discrimination against LGBTQI+ individuals.

During Wednesday's session, an alleged victim of sexual abuse by Johnny Kitagawa, the agency's founder who died in 2019, delivered a video statement calling on Japanese media and companies not to ignore the victims in such cases while favoring the perpetrators.

Akimasa Nihongi also urged the Japanese government "to take needed measures to create a society where children are protected," adding that "victims of sexual assault can no longer be ignored, harassed and silenced."

Nihongi, who relocated to Ireland to protect his family following a harassment campaign after he came forward, told Kyodo News that he rejects a "society in which people who speak out against sexual abuse are subject to slander and attacks and end up taking their own lives."

"I would like the international community to know the gravity of this problem in Japan," he said.

Atsuyuki Oike, Japanese ambassador to the international organizations in Geneva, said Tokyo does not agree with all the points raised in the report as the findings need verification, but he hopes that future activities of the working group will reflect a greater diversity of opinions and be conducted efficiently and effectively.

"The government of Japan will continue to consider measures for business and human rights while placing importance on dialogue," Oike said.

McCorquodale said that advancing the country's implementation of U.N. principles on business and human rights is crucial for consolidating Japan's reputation as a leader in promoting both fields, regionally as well as globally.

The remarks were made at the 56th session of the world body's council as the working group on business and human rights presented its findings from its first visit to Japan, which took place in July and August of 2023.

In its report, the working group highlighted coercive contracts and other abusive practices in Japan's idol industry, where young performers are often compelled to meet demanding requirements through harsh penalties for noncompliance.

The report said small and midsize enterprises show particularly low levels of awareness of U.N. human rights guidelines, referring to poor labor conditions for workers at the Fukushima Daiichi nuclear power plant, which remains under cleanup after a meltdown crisis caused by the 2011 earthquake and tsunami.

The working group also highlighted ongoing discrimination against women, LGBTQI+ persons, persons with disabilities, indigenous peoples and other minority groups, along with structural inequalities and exploitation issues in the Asian country.

