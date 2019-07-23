Newsletter Signup Register / Login
U.S. Air Force fireman arrested for gun possession at Narita Airport

1 Comment
NARITA

Chiba prefectural police at Narita International Airport have arrested a 43-year-old American man who works as a firefighter for the U.S. Air Force at the Kadena base in Okinawa on suspicion of violating the Firearms and Sword Control Law after a handgun loaded with bullets was discovered in his luggage. 

According to police, Michael Applegate was apprehended at Narita International Airport’s Terminal 1 at around 5:50 p.m. on Tuesday. He had just arrived from the U.S. and was in transit on his way to board a domestic flight to Okinawa.

Police said a loaded pistol and magazine clip with 14 bullets were found after a security check was conducted on the suspect’s suitcase.

Police said Applegate has admitted the gun is his and quoted him as saying that “it might have gotten mixed up with my other belongings when I quickly packed my bags.”

1 Comment
30 years in jail minimum.

0 ( +2 / -2 )

