U.S.-bound ANA plane returns to Tokyo after man bites cabin attendant

An All Nippon Airways plane bound for Seattle returned to Tokyo's Haneda airport early Wednesday after a passenger allegedly bit the arm of a cabin attendant.

The 55-year-old man, believed to be an American, was restrained by crew members before his arrest by Tokyo police at the airport on suspicion of causing injury to the cabin attendant.

The incident occurred Tuesday night as Flight 118 was over the Pacific.

The man has denied the allegation and was quoted by the police as saying he does not remember what happened as he had taken a sleeping pill.

© KYODO