Newsletter Signup Register / Login
Noto Quake Relief
Photo: Yoshi/Pixta
crime

U.S.-bound ANA plane returns to Tokyo after man bites cabin attendant

0 Comments
TOKYO

An All Nippon Airways plane bound for Seattle returned to Tokyo's Haneda airport early Wednesday after a passenger allegedly bit the arm of a cabin attendant.

The 55-year-old man, believed to be an American, was restrained by crew members before his arrest by Tokyo police at the airport on suspicion of causing injury to the cabin attendant.

The incident occurred Tuesday night as Flight 118 was over the Pacific.

The man has denied the allegation and was quoted by the police as saying he does not remember what happened as he had taken a sleeping pill.

© KYODO

©2024 GPlusMedia Inc.

0 Comments
Login to comment

Jesus wept.

1 ( +1 / -0 )

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

2024 Noto Peninsula Earthquake: How to Help

GaijinPot Blog

Culture

Taiko Drum History and Culture in Japan

GaijinPot Blog

events

This Week: Tokyo Area Events for Jan. 15 – 21

Savvy Tokyo

Travel

Beautiful Daffodil Flower Fields Across Japan

GaijinPot Blog

Izumi Crane Observation Center

GaijinPot Travel

Travel

The Best 7 Destinations In Japan’s Least Popular Prefectures

GaijinPot Blog

Takeo Shrine

GaijinPot Travel

Mount Yufu

GaijinPot Travel

Akizuki Castle Town

GaijinPot Travel

Culture

How To Start Winter Bonsai in Japan

GaijinPot Blog

Art & Culture

Tokyo’s Top 10 Offbeat Museums

Savvy Tokyo

Art & Culture

Female Voices of Japan: 10 Multicultural and Half-Japanese Women Authors

Savvy Tokyo