Newsletter Signup Register / Login
crime

U.S. prosecutor fights bail bid by men accused of helping Ghosn escape from Japan

1 Comment
By Nate Raymond
BOSTON

A U.S. prosecutor on Monday urged a judge to keep a former Green Beret and his son locked up as Japan prepares to formally seek their extradition on charges that they helped former Nissan Motor Co boss Carlos Ghosn flee the country.

Assistant U.S. Attorney Stephen Hassink argued during a virtual hearing that Michael Taylor and his son, Peter Taylor, have a "clear and present reason to flee" after being accused of helping Ghosn, who faces financial misconduct charges in Japan.

"They're actually some of the best defendants that I’m sure this court has seen positioned to actually succeed in that flight," Hassink said.

He argued the men, who have been held without bail since being arrested in Massachusetts last month, helped smuggle Ghosn out of Japan in a box on Dec. 29, 2019. Ghosn then allegedly fled to Lebanon, his childhood home, which has no extradition treaty with Japan.

Ghosn, Nissan's former chief executive, was charged with engaging in financial wrongdoing by understating his compensation in Nissan's financial statements. He denies wrongdoing.

The Taylors' lawyers countered that had they wished to avoid prosecution they could have remained in Lebanon, where they were when Japan in January said it would seek their arrest, rather than return to Massachusetts.

"If he's an expert of escape, he would not have returned to the United States," Robert Sheketoff, a lawyer for Michael Taylor, argued.

He and other defense lawyers argued the case against their clients was flawed and that Michael Taylor, a U.S. Army Special Forces veteran and private security specialist, is at heightened risk of complications from COVID-19, which could spread in the jail.

The hearing itself was held through a Zoom videoconference because of the coronavirus pandemic. U.S. Magistrate Judge Donald Cabell said he hoped to rule "as quickly as I can."

© Thomson Reuters 2020.

©2020 GPlusMedia Inc.

MK Taxi Service

A convenient, reasonable, and reliable fleet with 24/7 English-speaking service.

Call: 03-5547-5551

Book Now

1 Comment
Login to comment

"U.S. prosecutor fights bail bid by men accused of helping Ghosn escape from Japan"

Good.

Bail should and must be refused for this sort of people.

0 ( +1 / -1 )

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

Culture

What to Watch on Netflix Japan in 2020: 10 Recommendations

GaijinPot Blog

Careers

Throwing Away The Kimono Rule Book With Anji Salz

Savvy Tokyo

Community Support

Racism Is A Global Pandemic

Savvy Tokyo

Tweet of the Week #86: Wasabi Farmers Cringe At The Thought of Wasabi-Free Sushi

GaijinPot Blog

Tokyo

GaijinPot Travel

Japan Ranked Best Study Abroad Destination in Asia

GaijinPot Blog

What's Happening

This Week(End) At Home

Savvy Tokyo

2020 Top Jobs in Japan Week 25

GaijinPot Blog

Cities

Iga City

GaijinPot Travel

Food & Drink

Eating Like A Local: A B-Kyu Gurume

Savvy Tokyo

Museums

TeamLab Borderless

GaijinPot Travel

Top Remote Jobs in Japan – Week 24, 2020

GaijinPot Blog