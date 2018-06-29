Newsletter Signup Register / Login
crime

U.S. gov't to pay compensation to family of slain Okinawan woman

1 Comment
TOKYO

The U.S. government has agreed to pay compensation to the family of a slain Okinawan woman in place of a former U.S. base worker convicted of murdering her in 2016, Japanese Defense Minister Itsunori Onodera said Friday.

"In case the payment from the U.S. side falls short (of the reparations awarded by the court), the Japanese government will pay the rest as condolence money," Onodera said after his talks with his U.S. counterpart Jim Mattis in Tokyo.

Kenneth Franklin Shinzato, who has appealed his conviction by the Naha District Court for the murder of the 20-year-old woman, did not appeal the court's Jan. 31 order to pay compensation to the family, which became finalized. The amount ordered has not been disclosed.

After his defense team claimed Shinzato lacks the ability to pay, the woman's family sought compensation from the U.S. government under the Japan-U.S. Status of Forces Agreement. The defendant was a civilian working for an internet company on the U.S. Kadena Air Base in Okinawa Prefecture at the time of the crime.

According to the Defense Ministry, Washington asserts that Shinzato does not qualify as an employee of the U.S. armed forces as stipulated in the agreement, thus it is making payment in place of him on a "voluntary and humanitarian" basis.

The payment is an extremely rare response from the United States, indicating its sensitivity to the strong resentment the case aroused among the people of Okinawa.

The ministry has informed the slain woman's family of the planned payment and obtained their consent, according to ministry sources.

The district court sentenced Shinzato to life in prison in December 2017, saying he struck her on the head with a bar and stabbed her in the neck with a knife while attempting to rape her in the Okinawa city of Uruma on April 28, 2016, killing her as a result.

The case sparked public uproar and strengthened anti-U.S. base sentiment in Okinawa, which hosts most of the U.S. military facilities in Japan and has seen a series of crimes committed by American servicemen or military-linked personnel.

© KYODO

©2018 GPlusMedia Inc.
Video promotion

Your Urban Oasis: Candeo Hotels Roppongi

1 Comment
Login to comment

According to the Defense Ministry, Washington asserts that Shinzato does not qualify as an employee of the U.S. armed forces as stipulated in the agreement, thus it is making payment in place of him on a "voluntary and humanitarian" basis.

No but you have to step up and do the right thing as he was under the SOFA.

Folks who work on base under SOFA should never be given visa status off base, they want the best of both worlds, and the US government is doing the right thing by agreeing to pay compensation to this woman's family.

3 ( +3 / -0 )

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

Remembering Anthony Bourdain Through His Travels in Japan

GaijinPot Blog

Careers

‘Do Less, Live More’ Made Possible With Yasmine Djoudi of Ikkai

Savvy Tokyo

Hot springs

Kabeyu Hot Spring

GaijinPot Travel

Art & Culture

7 Netflix Shows That Will Help You Understand Japan

Savvy Tokyo

5 Mobile Apps to Help Improve Your Japanese Kana and Kanji on the Go

GaijinPot Blog

Offer

30% Off Haircut For You and a Friend

TONI & GUY Hiroo Salon

What's Happening

This Week(End): Tokyo Area Events For June 30-July 1

Savvy Tokyo

Offer

Get a free drink while you’re in Osaka!

GARB weeks

Museums

Unzen Toy Museum

GaijinPot Travel

Offer

Get a free drink with your gourmet dinner!

GARB DRESSING

Offer

¥3000 Dinner ticket for Coconoma in Roppongi!

Coconoma Season Dining

Offer

Get a free dessert after Napoli-style pizza!

AOI NAPOLI IN THE PARK