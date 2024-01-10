U.S. livestreamer fined for playing loud music in Osaka restaurant

A Japanese court on Wednesday fined an American livestreamer 200,000 yen for playing loud music at a beef bowl restaurant in Osaka and obstructing its operations.
During his trial at the Osaka District Court, Ramsey Khalid Ismael admitted to creating a video there but said he had not played the music deliberately and that the audio had started automatically.
Ismael, 24, known as "Johnny Somali" on Kick, has faced criticism for his videos, in which he makes light of the atomic bombings of Hiroshima and Nagasaki and makes racist comments about Japanese people.
Judge Yukie Yasufuku said that the defendant could have immediately lowered the volume but chose not to, describing his actions as "malicious."
According to the ruling, Ismael interfered with restaurant staff's work by playing loud music and creating disturbances as he recorded videos on his smartphone in the early morning of Sept 12 last year.© KYODO
AustPaul
I think I’ve seen this guy on YouTube, what’s his immigration status? Is he a tourist or what? Sounds like he needs to be booted from the country..
David Brent
So glad this clown is still in Japanese custody, and has not been shipped back to more accommodating jails in the US. Hopefully they keep rearresting him so he cannot get out and cause more trouble.
リッチ
When in Japan and stand your expect to get beat down.
Fighto!
This Somali/American Ismael is a despicable person - bordering on terrorist. He has clearly stated his contempt for Japan and Japanese on his putrid videos, taunting them on trains about Hiroshima and Nagasaki.
Redemption
Money talks. Pay up.
Fighto!
The boy was lucky the prosecution only asked for a fine - equating to $1400. I wonder which nation the boy will bring his hatred to next? Pretty sure the public there won't be as restrained as the Japanese have been to this midget.
Mr Kipling
There are times when sudden violence IS justified.
Elvis is here
Sora News should interview him.
Onlooker
Let me guess. Ramsey had faced discrimination and been oppressed in his home country, and came to feel triumphant with a small success on SNS. He must have been enjoying his delusional power in Japan. The oppressed became the oppressor/aggressor as happens quite often. Is the term, "Digital detox" already dead?