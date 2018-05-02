American man indicted for killing woman in Osaka

Prosecutors indicted an American man Wednesday for killing a woman in Osaka in February.

According to the indictment, Yevgeniy Vasilievich Bayraktar, 27, strangled 27-year-old Saki Kondo at a condominium rented out to tourists in the west Japanese city on Feb 16.

The prosecutors charged him with injury resulting in death, not murder, saying murderous intent was not clear.

Bayraktar has already been indicted on charges of dismembering and dumping Kondo's corpse in several locations in Kyoto and Osaka prefectures between Feb 18 and Feb 21.

In video footage taken by a surveillance camera, Bayraktar was seen entering the condominium building with Kondo, and then repeatedly going in and out alone with a suitcase.

Kondo and Bayraktar, who came to Japan in late January, exchanged messages through a social networking website, investigative sources said earlier.

