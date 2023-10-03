U.S. Marine arrested for assaulting passerby on street in Kawasaki

Kanagawa Prefectural Police have arrested a U.S. Marine on suspicion of assaulting a passerby on a street in Kawasaki.
According to police, the 20-year-old suspect is based at Camp Schwab in Okinawa Prefecture, Kyodo News reported. Police said the incident occurred at around 12:30 a.m. on Tuesday in Kawasaki City’s Nakahara Ward.
Police said the suspect allegedly grabbed a 43-year-old man by the chest, and threw him to the ground, causing him to suffer a head injury that required 10 stitches.
Police said the the two men were not acquainted and that the Marine was intoxicated when he was arrested. They said he has denied the charge.© Japan Today
Fighto!
2 years in a Japanese prison and force this street trash to pay 10 million yen in compo. Ban him for life from entering Japan.
I just hope and pray the innocent man can recover from this trauma.
TaiwanIsNotChina
Since there will be a ton of US bashing on this article, I will just say that he should say he doesn't remember what happened.
Mark
Lock him up for a while, then hand him over to his superiors, then block him from ever entering Japan.
As Fighto! stated also have him pay the victim $$ what ever a court judge may decide
kurisupisu
We don’t know what happened exactly do we?
Some Japanese can be obnoxious to foreigners and spoil for a fight-rare-I’ve seem it happen though and been in threatening situations myself.
Best to walk away but Marines are not ones to back down easily
kurisupisu
And we don’t know what role the ‘victim’ played in this situation.
Any witnesses?
Reginald Bok
I bet that passer by was being obnoxious/said something.
He won't do it again.
WA4TKG
Not to say he didn’t do anything, but all I can say is; cameras, cameras, cameras.