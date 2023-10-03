U.S. Marine arrested for assaulting passerby on street in Kawasaki

Kanagawa Prefectural Police have arrested a U.S. Marine on suspicion of assaulting a passerby on a street in Kawasaki.

According to police, the 20-year-old suspect is based at Camp Schwab in Okinawa Prefecture, Kyodo News reported. Police said the incident occurred at around 12:30 a.m. on Tuesday in Kawasaki City’s Nakahara Ward.

Police said the suspect allegedly grabbed a 43-year-old man by the chest, and threw him to the ground, causing him to suffer a head injury that required 10 stitches.

Police said the the two men were not acquainted and that the Marine was intoxicated when he was arrested. They said he has denied the charge.

