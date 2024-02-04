U.S. Marine arrested for drunk driving in Okinawa

Police in Okinawa City, Okinawa Prefecture, on Sunday arrested a 22-year-old U.S. Marine corporal on suspicion of driving while under the influence of alcohol.

Police said the suspect, who is assigned to the U.S. military's Futenma Air Base in Ginowan, has refused to speak since his arrest, Kyodo News reported.

According to police, an officer on patrol spotted a light car driving erratically and stopped it. The suspect was given a breathalyzer test which showed his alcohol level was more than twice the legal limit.

